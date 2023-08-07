Al Ittihad captain and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been having a great season in Saudi Po League and enjoying his time in the kingdom. The star player, who is also a devout Muslim, shared a video early Monday while performing Umrah in Makkah.

While sharing the video on his Instagram and X platforms, the former Real Madrid footballer was heard saying: “Mashallah, the best of the best. Alhamdulillah [praise be to God].”

Draping himself in an ihram (white clothing), Benzema recorded the video while circumambulating or performing Tawaf (to perform seven anti-clockwise circuits of the Kaaba). He captioned the post in French, which translates to “very happy.” The video generated millions of views.

This is not the first time Benzema performed Umrah. In 2016 he visited Saudi Arabia and completed the pilgrimage.

Newly-signed Al Nassr footballer, Sadio Mane also performed Umrah pilgrimage just hours after his debut for the club on Thursday, August 3. Mane was captured in a viral video, alongside some of his Muslim teammates, including former RC Lens captain Seko Fofana, embarking on this journey.

Football clubs in the Saudi Arabia have signed a host of major stars beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo last year and continuing with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane this year, though overtures to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been unsuccessful.

The Saudi Pro League is "determined to be a success" and will keep attracting some of the biggest names in football, according to one of its top executives.

Aside from Ronaldo, Al Nassr have also signed this summer Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana.

Karim Benzema, the reigning Ballon d'Or, and French 2018 World Cup winner N'Golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad in June, while Riyad Mahrez left Manchester City for Al-Ahli last week.

England international Jordan Henderson also recently moved from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq, where he will be coached by Reds legend and former teammate Steven Gerrard.

