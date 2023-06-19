The finals of the Egyptian Golf League 2023 kicked off on Saturday, at Madinaty Golf Club for the third consecutive year, in cooperation between the Egyptian Golf Federation and the Talaat Moustafa Group.

The tournament features 80 players representing the top 10 golf clubs in Egypt, including Madinaty, Sporting Club, Gezira Sports Club, Palm Hills, New Giza, Allegria, Sokhna, and Dreamland.

The organization of the Golf League 2023 finals is part of the Talaat Moustafa Group’s keenness to host major tournaments for various sports, with the aim of enhancing its position in hosting local and international sports events.

It is worth noting that Madinaty Golf Club hosts many local and international tournaments, the most prominent of which is the Asian Tour Series, the first global golf championship held in Egypt, and the Middle East and North Africa Golf Championship “MENA Tour”.

Madinaty Golf Club won the Best Golf Course in Egypt award for 2021 and 2022, issued by the World Golf Awards Foundation.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).