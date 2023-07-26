Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America have announced a new agreement with DP World that will see the global supply chain leader become a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup.

As part of the partnership agreement, DP World will use the Ryder Cup as a global platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders, forming an essential part of its business growth in key sectors.

Fans can expect to see a series of digital and experiential initiatives run in conjunction with the partnership including the presence of DP World’s “second life” golf ball container in the Ryder Cup fan village, where fans will be encouraged to donate unwanted to golf balls to be given back to grassroots golf projects around the world.

Established in 1927, the biennial competition pits 12 of the top professional golfers from the U.S. and Europe against each other in a head-to-head match play competition and has become one of the world’s greatest sporting events, captivating an audience of millions around the globe. The Ryder Cup is a complex logistical operation involving hundreds of different partners and contractors. DP World will be bringing its industry leading capabilities to help deliver the event by seamlessly connecting smart logistics with the passion and precision of golf.

With an interconnected network spanning 75 countries across six continents and day-to-day operations accounting for 10% of global trade, DP World’s logistical capabilities make it perfectly positioned to help deliver the Ryder Cup and enhance the efficiency and success of golf as a global sport. From helping to organise international tournaments to managing the smooth flow of equipment and infrastructure, DP World helps deliver the game to people all around the world, from grassroots to the professional level.

This new partnership agreement with golf’s greatest team contest further strengthens DP World’s strong ties with the game of golf, and the wider sports sector, where it is on a mission to support the growth of sports worldwide through its smart logistics solutions. It has been Title Partner of the European Tour group’s main Tour, the DP World Tour, since the start of the 2022 season and the tournament Title Partner of the season ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai since 2009.

Speaking about the new partnership Daniel van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer at DP World, said, “At DP World, we are committed to supporting the growth of sports globally in reaching new audiences and markets through our smart logistic solutions. The Ryder Cup has become one of the world’s greatest sporting events, so we are delighted that DP World can play an integral part in delivering that for the millions of sports fans around the world. Whilst the partnership supports both our commercial and brand objectives it also allows us to showcase our global logistics network that is uniquely positioned to support the events partners and contractors with faster, smarter, and more sustainable ways of delivery.”

Guy Kinnings, Ryder Cup Director, said, “The Ryder Cup is a truly global sporting event which connects people around the world and we are delighted that DP World, which connects people through its smart trade and logistics expertise, have joined our commercial family. We of course know each other very well through our highly successful DP World Tour partnership and the Ryder Cup provides a wonderful additional platform to grow their booming business and in turn, we can utilise their logistical expertise to help deliver a truly world class event. We look forward to working together at what promises to be a truly historic match in Rome this September.”

Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America, added, “As the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, DP World's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the Ryder Cup. DP World’s extensive knowledge and experience will help us deliver a world-class experience for players, spectators and partners at Marco Simone this September.”