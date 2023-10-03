RIYADH — Al-Nassr staged a remarkable comeback against Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Group E clash, securing a 3-1 victory with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca in Riyadh.



Istiklol had initially taken the lead with Senin Sebai's 44th-minute opener, causing Al-Nassr to intensify their efforts.



Ronaldo equalized with a clever finish in the 66th minute, and Talisca, the former Guangzhou Evergrande striker, sealed the win with two goals.



Despite Al Nassr's dominance in dictating the tempo, Istiklol's well-drilled defense posed challenges until the foreign imports turned the tide.



Talisca's header and Ghareeb's near miss in the first half were met with Istiklol's sucker punch, but Al-Nassr regrouped after the break.



Ronaldo's equalizer in the 66th minute was followed by Talisca's decisive header, and he further solidified the victory in the 77th minute.



The Luis Castro-coached Al-Nassr displayed resilience, overcoming Istiklol's initial lead to claim three crucial points in the AFC Champions League encounter.

