SHENZEN — In an unexpected turn of events, Al Nassr Club has announced the postponement of its highly anticipated matches in Shenzhen, initially scheduled for Jan. 24 and 28.



The club cited unforeseen circumstances beyond their control as the reason for this delay, with new dates yet to be determined.



Despite this setback, Al Nassr expressed deep respect for Chinese football enthusiasts, particularly fans of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.



The club emphasized its strong ties with China and its intention to continue its training camp in Shenzhen, a city that has shown immense support and affection for the team and its captain.



In a gesture of commitment to its Chinese supporters, Al Nassr has collaborated with the event's organizer and promoter to arrange a new match at the earliest opportunity.



The club highlighted its unwavering dedication to this tour, having traveled with its full squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to participate.



Al Nassr's statement concluded with a heartfelt message to their Chinese fans, reaffirming their eagerness to play in front of them soon and underscoring the club's love and appreciation for the support received.

