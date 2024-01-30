RIYADH — In a thrilling football friendly at the Kingdom Arena, Al-Hilal clinched a 4-3 victory over Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi, to kick off the Riyadh Season Cup on Monday. Al-Hilal's triumph was sealed two minutes before the end with a goal by Malcolm.



The Saudi league leaders took an early lead with a splendid low shot by Alexander Mitrovic into the far corner in the 10th minute. This was followed by Abdullah Al-Hamdan further strengthening Al-Hilal's lead with another low shot three minutes later.



Luis Suarez, who joined Inter Miami after leaving Brazilian club Gremio in November, narrowed the gap for the American team in the 34th minute. However, Mishaël restored Al-Hilal's two-goal lead with a header, celebrating in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Messi present on the field.



Messi brought the score to 3-2, successfully converting a penalty in the 54th minute. Soon after, David Ruiz leveled for Inter Miami with a shot from inside the box. Just when the match seemed destined for a draw, Malcolm rose high to convert a cross into a goal past Drake Callender in the 88th minute.



A significant crowd witnessed the match, eagerly anticipating Messi's upcoming clash with Ronaldo and Al-Nassr on Thursday, before the tournament concludes with a match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on February 8.

