RIYADH — Al Hilal showcased a stellar performance, claiming a 2-0 victory against Al Taawoun on a night marked by the absence of three key players due to injuries and suspensions. The Blue Team continues its flawless journey, now with 11 wins in the Saudi Pro League.



The duo, Aleksandar Mitrović and Mohamed Kanoo, led Al Hilal to secure the three points, extending their lead to 35 points at the top. This comfortable lead positions the Blue Team well in their quest to regain the title they missed in the previous season.



Al Hilal handed Al Taawoun their second defeat, as the latter struggled to halt their declining performance, following three consecutive draws before facing Al Hilal, freezing their points at 25.



Mitrović initially scored in the 39th minute, but the goal was disallowed after VAR intervention, detecting an infringement by Mitrović before the goal.



However, he redeemed himself in the 82nd minute, capitalizing on a cross from Malcolm. Mohamed Kanoo added a second goal in extra time, securing another triumph for his team.



The first half of the match displayed intense competition, with Al Hilal attempting an early goal and showcasing remarkable artistic touches. The second half saw a more offensive Al Hilal, while Al Taawoun relied on counterattacks.



Despite the absence of key players such as Sergej Milinković-Savić and Rúben Neves, and Ali Al-Bulaihy due to suspension, Al Hilal's coach compensated by fielding Mohamed Kanoo, Nasser Al-Dawsari, and Hassan Tambakti to maintain their winning streak.

