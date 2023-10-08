NAJRAN — Al-Hilal swiftly regained its position at the top of the Saudi Pro League just two days after conceding it to Al-Taawoun.

The club orchestrated a commanding 3-0 victory away from home against Al-Okhdood in Najran.

In the historic encounter, Al-Hilal demonstrated their dominance over Al-Okhdood, securing a decisive win in the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the Saudi league.

The absence of Brazilian star Neymar, who had received permission from the club management and coach to return to Brazil for the birth of his child, did little to impede Al-Hilal's performance.

Despite the expulsion of Saad Al-Rubaie, reducing Al-Okhdood to 10 players just before halftime, Al-Hilal faced minimal resistance.

Brazilian player Michael set the tempo with a goal in the 10th minute, and despite numerous opportunities, the first half concluded with Al-Hilal leading by a solitary goal.

The second half saw a disallowed goal for Serbian striker Mitrovic after VAR intervention revealed an offside infringement.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic extended Al-Hilal's lead with a goal in the 71st minute.

In the dying moments, Al-Okhdood's goalkeeper, Paulo Victor, denied a penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari, but Milinkovic-Savic capitalized on the rebound, securing the third goal.

With this impressive victory, Al-Hilal elevated their points tally to 23, continuing their winning streak and reclaiming the top spot. Meanwhile, Al-Okhdood's point total remains at 7 in the league standings.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).