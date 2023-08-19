DAMMAM — Al-Ahli of Jeddah continues to make waves in the Saudi Professional League as they clinched a valuable away win against Al-Khaleej. The match, held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Thursday, witnessed Al-Ahli emerge victorious with a 3-1 scoreline on the opening day of the league's second round.



Sustaining their winning momentum, Al-Ahli remains unbeaten with a flawless record of 6 points from two matches, having previously secured a triumph over Al-Hazm in the inaugural round held in Jeddah.



Even without their standout Brazilian talent Roberto Firmino, Al-Ahli showcased their attacking prowess by netting three goals against Al-Khaleej, underlining their strong competitive spirit for the forthcoming season.



Newly acquired player Roger Ibañez left his mark on the game by scoring Al-Ahli's opening goal in the 9th minute. Algerian international Riyad Mahrez extended their lead with a second goal before the conclusion of the first half.



Despite a goal from Mansour Hamzi for Al-Khaleej, substitute Sumaihan Al-Nabit extinguished their hopes with a stylishly executed third goal. This remarkable feat drew praise from Al-Ahli's German coach Matthias Jaissle, who displayed his enthusiasm by warmly embracing Al-Nabit during the final moments of the match.

