MUMBAI — Al Hilal triumphed with a 2-0 win against a 10-man Mumbai City on Monday, positioning themselves on the cusp of qualification for the knockout stages in the AFC Champions League 2023-24.



Michael's 62nd-minute header coupled with Aleksandar Mitrovic's late goal proved decisive after Mehtab Singh's expulsion for a second bookable offense.



With this victory, Al Hilal advances to 10 points from their first four Group D matches, while Mumbai City remains at the bottom without a point.



Despite an initial push from the hosts, Al Hilal's resilience and strategic goals secured their dominance in the competition.



The turning point came in the 62nd minute when Michael skillfully headed home Mohammed Al Burayk's cross, exploiting the numerical advantage after Singh's dismissal.



Mitrovic, a prominent force for Al Hilal, added the second goal in the 85th minute, securing his fifth goal in the competition.



The win solidifies Al Hilal's position as a formidable contender in Group D, while Mumbai City faces an uphill battle to revive their campaign.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).