KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait has issued Decree Law No. 1 of 2025, officially abolishing Law No. 79 of 1995, which regulated fees and financial costs for the use of public facilities and services. This decision follows repeated opposition from previous National Assembly councils to amendments proposed to the law.

The new decree, published in Kuwait Today, outlines that each government entity will now have the authority to determine the fees and costs for the use of public facilities and services. These fees will be decided by the competent authority within each entity, in accordance with the relevant laws, and will require approval from the Council of Ministers.

The explanatory memorandum accompanying the decree stresses the importance of flexibility in managing financial resources and ensuring the sustainable provision of public services. By canceling the outdated law, the government aims to better regulate demand for public services and promote effective management of public facilities. The decree also grants ministries and government departments more autonomy in setting their pricing mechanisms, with a focus on maintaining social justice and ensuring that the minimum standard of living is not adversely affected.

Additionally, the memorandum indicated that the relevant authorities will thoroughly analyze the fees and adjust them as necessary, based on the actual cost of providing services and the corresponding fees for their use. This move is intended to streamline the pricing structure and enhance the long-term sustainability of public services in Kuwait.

