Maridive and Oil Services (MOIL) has reported a 34.33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net loss after tax during 2022, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 16th.

The company’s consolidated net loss attributable to the parent company climbed to $105.341 million in 2022 from $78.421 million in 2021.

Consolidated operating revenue hit $102.442 million last year, declining from $115.832 million in 2021.

On the other hand, the company’s standalone net loss after tax dropped to $13.539 million in 2022 from $43.268 million in 2021.

Maridive Group is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of offshore marine and oil support services in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

