Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will combine and complete the fifth and sixth reviews of Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program this fall, Julie Kozack, Head of the IMF, announced.

Kozack expected that the IMF would send a mission to Egypt and affirmed that their view “is still that with macroeconomic stabilization underway for Egypt.”

She called for implementing deeper reforms to unlock Egypt’s growth potential and create high-quality jobs for the growing population, while reducing the vulnerabilities that the country has.

Addressing the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), Kozack indicated that the disbursements will be available under the RSF only when the relevant reform measures are assessed to have been met.

For the first review of the RSF, two reform measures are scheduled for assessment, each tied to about $137 million.

