Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with CEO of Forbes Global Properties Michael Jalbert to discuss cooperation on the Forbes International Tower in the New Administrative Capital and explore the company’s expansion opportunities in Egypt, as per a statement.

The meeting took place in Washington, D.C. on the sidelines of El-Khatib’s participation in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

El-Khatib said the Forbes International Tower reflects the confidence of American and Arab investors in Egypt’s investment climate and its ability to attract major global investments.

He stressed that large international real estate projects in Egypt highlight the success of public-private partnerships and reinforce the country's position as a regional hub for business and innovation in the Middle East.

The minister also added that the government is continuing economic and legislative reforms while facilitating investment procedures and improving infrastructure to support investment activity.

Meanwhile, Jalbert praised Egypt’s economic and investment development and confirmed Forbes’ commitment to expanding its presence in the country.

He also said the company aims to showcase globally the success stories of American and Arab companies operating in Egypt as examples of sustainable business growth in emerging markets.

