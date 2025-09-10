Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib discussed Belgian group DEME’s projects and future investments in Egypt, according to a statement.

The group is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, dredging and infra, environmental remediation, trenching, and marine infrastructure.

In his meeting with Giuseppe Stefani, General Manager Green Hydrogen at DEME Group, the minister touched upon the latest developments regarding the Gargoub Port, which aims to make it a global port for production and export to the EU.

The two sides also explored plans to establish projects in the fields of solar energy and green hydrogen, as well as fertilizer projects based on renewable energy to align with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

They also reviewed financing mechanisms through European Union institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

