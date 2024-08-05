Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports reached 5.1 million tons in the first seven months of the year, valued at $3 billion, Head of Agriculture Quarantine Authority Saad Moussa told Asharq Business.

This marks an increase of $700 million compared to last year.

Leading the export list were citrus fruits, potatoes, and onions, Moussa noted.

Moussa also added that Egypt plans to open 30 new markets worldwide for Egyptian agricultural exports within the next three years.

