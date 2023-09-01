Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir has met with his Yemeni counterpart Mohammed Al-Ashwal and the Emirati Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri to mull fostering economic and trade relations, as per a statement.

They also followed up on the economic and investment update as well as issues of mutual concern.

This came during the 112th Ministerial Session of the Economic and Social Council (ESC) of the Arab League.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).