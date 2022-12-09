The Central Agency for Public Mobilisation (CAPMAS) and statistics issued a monthly bulletin of the country’s Foreign Trade Data, which said that the trade balance deficit reached $2.44bns during September 2022, versus $4.15bn for the same month of previous year — a decrease of 41.3%.

It added that the value of exports increased by 11.6%, reaching $4.11bn, up from $3.68bn due to the increased value of some commodities such as natural and liquefied gas by 671.7%, fertilisers by 15.1%, ready-made clothes by 9.2%, and plastics in their primary forms by 3.9%.

Meanwhile, the value of some exports, such as petroleum products by 29.3%, crude oil by 47.0%, various pasta and food preparations by 22.6%, and drugs and pharmaceutical preparations by 25.5%.

Additionally, the value of imports decreased by 16.4%, reaching $6.55bn, down from $7.83bn due to the value of some commodities decreasing, such as wheat by 2.6%, plastics in their primary forms by 0.1%, organic and inorganic chemicals by 3.8%, and drugs and pharmaceutical preparations by 35.4%.

However, the value of some imports increased, such as petroleum products by 84.6%, natural gas by 69.0%, dairy products by 3.7%, and tanning and dyeing extracts by 21.2%.

