Egypt plans to increase its monthly natural gas exports to $1 billion during 2023, compared to $600 million per month at the moment.

The statement was made by the country’s Finance Minister, Mohamed Maait, during his speech at the 25th edition of the Euromoney conference, taking place on 7 December 2022.

The Arab world’s most populous state also seeks to hike its total exports to $100 billion. In 2022, the country’s exports hit $32 billion, compared to $25 billion in 2021.

The Euromoney event is held in Cairo under the theme “Investing in Resilience and Sustainability” where industry experts analyse Egypt’s economic performance from a global view while discussing the country’s future strategic options.

