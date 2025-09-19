Arab Finance: Egypt and Spain inked a joint development agreement, the first of its kind signed between the two countries, to foster bilateral economic relations, according to a statement.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat signed the agreement with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares Bueno as part of the Egyptian-Spanish Business Forum.

Al-Mashat noted that the deal comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, signed in February 2025, to support joint development efforts, particularly in key strategic sectors.

She added that the agreement marks the beginning of a new phase, serving as a guiding framework for their efforts to advance towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The minister emphasized that the Partnership for Sustainable Development Program 2025-2030 between Spain and Egypt aims to strengthen the historical relations by activating a renewed and sustainable development cooperation framework.

Al-Mashat indicated that the program addresses the common challenges, agreed-upon priorities, and proposed action plans in the areas of comprehensive and sustainable economic development, food security, women's empowerment, combating climate change, and water and sanitation.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).