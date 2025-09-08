Arab Finance: Raya Integration, a fully owned portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, has signed an agreement to get a credit facility worth EGP 1.13 billion from the Industrial Development Bank (IDB), according to a bourse filing.

The subsidiary will use the financing to drive innovation in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and financial inclusion.

The agreement will enable Raya Integration to scale its digital transformation projects and boost its technological infrastructure across Egypt's banking sector.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company of Raya Holding jumped by 36.30% to EGP 892.043 million from EGP 654.433 million in H1 2024.