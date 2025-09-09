Arab Finance: Egypt plans to boost the size of its airline fleet by nearly 30% in the coming period, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced.

Madbouly lauded the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in cooperation with relevant authorities, regarding the procedures of offering several Egyptian airports for management and operation by internationally specialized private companies.

During the ministerial committee for tourism, the Prime Minister stated that the sector witnessed a significant boom recently, citing a significant increase in tourist numbers.

He also pointed out that the tourism sector is currently the fastest-growing sector and the most attractive source of hard currency.

Therefore, the government is working to increase the number of hotel rooms to welcome future arrivals, especially in the North Coast region.

