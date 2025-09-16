Arab Finance: Egypt launched the 4th Ministerial Retreat of the Council of Ministers Responsible for Trade, chaired by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, according to a statement.

Held in Cairo from September 15th to 16th, the event witnessed the participation of Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), along with trade ministers and senior officials from member states.

In his opening remarks, El-Khatib affirmed that Africa is rich in its history, resources, strategic location, and young human capital.

He said the continent is supported by a clear political will for economic integration, noting that this gathering marks a strategic milestone for translating these assets into a unified economic reality that enhances Africa’s ability to compete globally.

The minister highlighted that this agenda focuses on addressing global geopolitical and economic changes, while accelerating the completion of the single African market for goods and services.

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of promoting digital transformation and e-payments as key tools for facilitating intra-trade and attracting investment.

On the sidelines of the event, El-Khatib held a meeting with Mene and affirmed Egypt's commitment to backing the AfCFTA agreement and working to transform it into a tangible reality that impacts the lives of African peoples.

In line with Africa's Agenda 2063, Egypt seeks to promote sustainable development, increase trade, and deepen economic integration, added El-Khatib.

