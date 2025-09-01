Egypt - GB Corp, the sole agent of Hyundai in Egypt, is planning to invest $6 million in locally assembling a new Hyundai model, as per a disclosure.

The investment comes as part of the company's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market.

The new model is scheduled to be introduced during the second quarter (Q2) of 2026.

GB Corp is a leading automotive company in the Middle East. The Egypt-based company has operations across six primary lines of business: passenger cars, motorcycles and three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and construction equipment, tires, after-sales, and Iraqi operations.

