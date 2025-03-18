Arab Finance: Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), and Adel El-Naggar, Giza Governor, explored ways to promote investment opportunities on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road and the Bahariya Oasis.

El-Naggar emphasized that the road network witnessed a boom in infrastructure over the past years, which doubled the investment value of many areas within the governorate.

He also reviewed the investment opportunities in agricultural production, food industries, tourism and hotel projects, and logistics zones across the two areas.

The Bahariya Oasis includes approximately 400 springs that can be used for medical tourism, the governor noted.

He added that the governorate plans to attract environmentally friendly investments that support the state’s development efforts.

On his part, Heiba unveiled high demands for establishing investment zones in the sectors of logistics, preservation, packaging, and redistribution in Giza to serve Greater Cairo.

GAFI’s CEO also highlighted that the authority's management of investment zones saves investors 80% of the processing time, which is a key factor in attracting investment.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).