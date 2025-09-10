Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric Company has signed an investment agreement worth $2.5 billion with the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI), as per a disclosure.

The agreement is designed to back industrial projects, promote sustainable development, and facilitate technology transfer.

The partnership also aims to broaden the investment base between the two sides while ensuring mutual benefit.

The EGX-listed Elsewedy Electric is a leading provider of integrated energy and infrastructure solutions across Africa and the Middle East.

