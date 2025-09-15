Arab Finance: EFG Hermes has acted as financial advisor to Vision Invest on a $700 million capital raise in Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise), as per an emailed press release.

The deal brings Vision Invest, a Saudi Arabian investor and developer of infrastructure assets, into Arise’s shareholder base alongside existing institutional investors.

The transaction is considered one of Africa’s largest private infrastructure investments to date and highlights Arise’s rapid expansion from a single-country operator in 2020 to operating across 14 African markets.

EFG Hermes noted that since the beginning of the year it has advised on four M&A transactions, nine debt capital market deals, and eight equity capital market transactions across the region, including high-profile deals in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.