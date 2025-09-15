Arab Finance: The Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) injected total investments amounting to EGP 8.7 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Chairman Ibrahim Mekki said.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi reviewed the company’s results, highlighting that the new projects currently being implemented will contribute to a qualitative shift in the petrochemical sector.

Badawi added that the next phase will witness an increase in natural gas production, which is the primary feedstock for the petrochemical industry.

ECHEM managed to achieve financial savings of approximately EGP 30 million through implementing energy conservation measures, Mekki added.

The company’s contribution to local production increased to 4 million tons annually.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of a number of strategic projects, most notably the Suez Methanol Derivatives Company (SMD) project, the petrochemical complex in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

Moreover, the ethane supply chain project will ensure fuel supply to factories and increase exports to $4 billion annually by 2030.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).