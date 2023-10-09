Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has discussed with the Canadian Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean the potential cooperation between Egypt and Canada in the sector of green energy, as per a statement.

They also discussed possible collaboration opportunities in the fields of green hydrogen and natural gas and oil exploration and production, in addition to exchanging expertise in these fields.

The meeting also tackled the signing of four gold prospecting deals between the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) and Canada-based Barrick Gold company.

Barrick Gold is currently carrying out gold mining and prospecting works in 19 blocks across Egypt’s Eastern Desert with investments estimated at $8.8 million.

This came during El Molla’s visit to the UAE on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2023 Exhibition and Conference.

