Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade, Egypt’s leading independent real estate platform, has completed a capital increase of EGP 250 million, bringing its paid-in capital to EGP 1.704 billion, as per an emailed press release.

The increase forms the primary portion of the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and marks the conclusion of the offering process.

Proceeds will go toward supporting Bonyan’s long-term strategy, with a focus on value creation and optimizing its capital structure.

The step bolsters the company’s balance sheet, improves financial flexibility, and reflects its approach to measured growth and sustainable value for stakeholders.

It comes at a time of improving market conditions, aided by an interest rate easing cycle that is creating a more favorable investment climate.

