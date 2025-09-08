Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has followed up on the recent developments and future expansions at the exploration area of Iqat gold mine, according to a statement.

In a meeting with Sherine Helmy, CEO of Wealth & Resource, during the 'Africa Down Under' forum on mining and energy in Perth, Australia, Badawi explored projects in the area.

The company's officials and technical team outlined the status of projects aimed at placing the mine on the gold production map in accordance with international standards.

These projects include a carbon extraction plant to process gold-containing rocks and two hydropower plants.

On the sidelines of the conference, the minister met with Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO of Perseus Mining Limited, an Australian gold company mainly focused on Africa.

The two sides discussed ways to transfer expertise in modern mining practices, including advanced drilling technologies, enhanced processing, and data-driven mine planning.

Badawi also called on Quartermaine to visit Egypt in order and explore the available investment opportunities in the Egyptian mining industry.

Furthermore, the minister met with the Managing Director of Geodrill, a mining drilling company operating in Egypt. They highlighted the latest developments in Egypt’s mining sector, lauding its attractive infrastructure.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).