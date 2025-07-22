Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has inspected the main control center at National Advanced Transmission and Automation Center (NATA), affiliated with the Egyptian Natural Gas Co. (GASCO), in New Cairo, according to a statement.

Badawi followed up on the operational status of the natural gas pumping system through the national grid, monitoring the efficient operation and flow of gas from local production.

He also checked the output from the three liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities currently operating at the SUMED and Sonker ports in Sokhna.

The minister affirmed continuing efforts to ensure the sustainable provision of natural gas to meet the needs of the local market, mainly the electricity and industrial sectors, amid an increase in electrical loads during the summer period.

The government succeeded in securing the electricity sector's fuel and gas needs during the past few days, when the temperature rose, Badawi added.

He attributed this achievement to the national grid operating scenarios and developed maneuvers to address emergencies.

Meanwhile, the petroleum ministry is joining forces with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy to determine the electricity sector's gas needs and ensure their fulfillment, relying on the agreed-upon imported LNG shipments.

Finally, Badawi emphasized that the state cooperates with all its relevant agencies to secure the local market's fuel and natural gas needs, ensuring the stability of the energy system and serving the goals of economic development.