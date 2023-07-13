Egypt will host on Thursday a summit of Sudan’s neighbouring countries to discuss a solution to the fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, which has caused a major humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement that the summit aims to “develop effective mechanisms” with neighboring countries to resolve the conflict peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international efforts.

The summit will also be tackling the effects of the war on neighboring countries that have had to provide immediate help to the Sudanese fleeing their country, accepting more than 600,000 refugees so far.

The fighting that erupted on 15 April in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has driven more than 2.9 million people from their homes, including almost 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Chad’s President Mahamat Idris Deby, chair of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed El Menfi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerk have arrived in Cairo at the invitation of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

According to Sudanese media, the delegation of Sudan participating in the summit is expected to be represented by the deputy chairman of the sovereign Council, Malik Akkar and the minister-designate of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ali al-Sadiq.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq said on Wednesday that his country is looking “positively” at the Egyptian mediation initiative, but warned that it will be difficult to achieve its goals if others from outside the region participate in it.

Commenting on Egypt’s initiative to host a summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries to discuss ways to end the conflict, the minister added, “We look at it positively and hope to achieve its goals and solve Sudan’s problems.

He also added, “If there are many parties to the initiative and others from outside the region are involved in it, it is difficult to achieve its goals.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry delivered a speech at the high-level conference to support the humanitarian response in Sudan and the region, which was previously convened by Egypt in June, in which he stressed Egypt’s strong interest in the security and stability of Sudan as an integral part of its national security. He stressed “Egypt’s solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people to overcome their plight,” stressing that “Egypt will continue its efforts and endeavors with all parties to stop the confrontations and return to dialogue.

All the diplomatic efforts, initiatives and regional, international and local mediations represented by the American – Saudi initiative, the mediation of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the tripartite mechanism that includes both the United Nations, the African Union and IGAD.

These initiatives have failed to reach an end to the Sudanese war despite the aggravation of its human and material losses and caused a wave of displacement and displacement of millions of citizens is still ongoing. The confrontations in Khartoum are threatening to turn into a full-scale civil war in the country that could destabilize the entire region.

