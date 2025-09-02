UAE-based Sobha Realty, rated Ba2 by Moody’s and BB by S&P (both with a stable outlook), is planning to roll out an inaugural green USD-denominated Regulation S only 5-year benchmark size fixed rate, senior unsecured sukuk offering.

The third largest real estate developer in Dubai has mandated Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, J.P. Morgan, Mashreq and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Global Coordinators along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Bank ABC, Arqaam Capital, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, RAKBANK, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Warba Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, to arrange a global investor call and a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 2 September 2025.

Deutsche Bank and Emirates NBD Capital are joint ESG structuring co-ordinators.

FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)