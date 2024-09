is marketing a US dollar perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 sukuk offering at initial price thoughts of 6%–6.125%.

QIIB Tier 1 Sukuk is the issuer of the unrated Reg S deal, while QIIB, rated A2/A (Moody's/Fitch), is the obligor.

Standared Chartered is the global coordinator, as well as joint lead manager with Al Rayan Investment, Citigroup, Doha Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Lesha Bank, Mashreqbank, QNB Capital and Warba Bank.

Source: IFR