Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced the closure of January 2025 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The total amount allocated was set at SAR 3.724 Bn (three billion and seven hundred and twenty-four million Saudi Riyals)



The Sukuk issuance was divided into four tranches as follows:



The first tranche has a size of SAR1.255 Bn (one billion and two hundred and fifty-five million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2029.



The second tranche has a size of SAR 1.405 Bn (one billion and four hundred and five million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2032.



The third tranche has a size of SAR 1.036 Bn (one billion and thirty-six million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2036.



The fourth tranche has a size of SAR 28Mn (twenty-eight million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2039.