Arab National Bank (ANB) has decided to fully redeem its $750 million fixed-rate resettable Tier 2 sukuk certificates on 28 October 2025, at face value.

The sukuk was originally issued on 28 October 2020 with a 10-year maturity, due in 2030.

Under its terms, ANB has the option to redeem the sukuk after five years, and regulatory approval for this redemption has been secured.

On the redemption date, ANB Sukuk Ltd. will pay the principal amount along with any accrued but unpaid periodic distributions to holders, in line with the sukuk’s terms and conditions.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com