VIENNA-- Inflation in Austria rose 8.3 percent in 2024 compared to eight percent posted over the past ten years, the Austrian press agency said on Thursday.

Number of job seekers reached 426,012 by the end of December, with a rise of 27,007 individuals, as compared to the end of 2023.

It reported record hike of the employed, hitting four million, while non-occupied jobs amounted to 80,740.

Unemployment among women rose by 9.5 percent in 2024, estimated 15,095 women and the number of jobless men was estimated at 67,658, rising by 9.9 percent.

