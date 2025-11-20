YTL Cement is Malaysia's pioneer and largest building materials group. With a network of cement plants, terminals, ready-mixed concrete batching facilities, drymix operations, and aggregate quarries, YTL Cement is recognised as a partner in nation building. Over its 70-year legacy, the Group has contributed to the construction of residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects throughout Malaysia, including the Petronas Twin Towers, Merdeka 118, SMART Tunnel, and the nation's iconic airports and bridges. Extending its presence beyond domestic borders, YTL Cement now has operations in Southeast Asia, meeting the building material needs of neighbouring nations. Recently, the Group launched its ECO Product Range, providing a diverse selection of low-carbon alternatives to conventional offerings. This eco-friendly range includes ECOCem™, a selection of low-carbon cements; ECOConcrete™, offering concrete with significantly reduced embodied carbon; ECOSand™, a perfect substitute for natural sand; and ECODrymix™, an eco-friendly pre-mix range. This initiative is part of its commitment to support the industry's transition to sustainable construction.

YTL Cement Group leaders celebrate becoming Malaysia's first cement and precast producer to obtain Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) across its ECOCem®, ECOConcrete™ and precast product ranges. (From left to right) Lee Mun Sam, CEO, Eastern Pretech Solutions Sdn Bhd; Ong Ping Ping, Director of Communications, YTL Cement Group; Rachel Yeoh, Executive Director, YTL Cement Group; Chong Fatt San, Director of Operations (Cement), YTL Cement Group; Clarisse Loh, Director of Sustainability, YTL Cement Group; Lim Tze Liang, General Manager - Technical (Concrete) and Construction Development Lab, YTL Cement Group.

