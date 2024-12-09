SEOUL - The World Bank Group unveiled a record $100 billion replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA), marking a significant moment for global development. Alongside this record-breaking financing, the World Bank is introducing a simpler, faster, and more agile IDA, reducing policy commitments and metrics by half, giving clients more freedom to prioritise and shape their development.

The announcement concludes a year-long replenishment effort, celebrated in an open letter from World Bank President Ajay Banga to donors, clients, stakeholders, and partners. The letter outlines a vision for leveraging these enhanced resources to drive transformative outcomes.

Key Highlights:

Record Financing: A total of $23.7 billion was pledged in IDA21; resulting in $100 billion in financing after leveraging.

Donor Leadership: 17 donors increased their contributions by more than 25% in national currency, with 10 donors raising their commitments by 40% or more.

Streamlined Operations: IDA21 significantly reduced policy requirements and eliminated duplicative metrics, cutting the previous number in half from 1,100 to 500.

Broad Participation: 59 countries made financial commitments to IDA21.

Global Impact: Funding will support 78 countries, enabling investments in health, education, infrastructure, and climate resilience while stabilizing economies, creating jobs, and laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

The record IDA replenishment demonstrates the global community’s unwavering dedication to addressing poverty and fostering resilience in low-income countries. It underscores the World Bank Group’s commitment to delivering solutions that create opportunities and improve lives for millions worldwide.

The IDA is the World Bank's fund for 78 low-income countries.