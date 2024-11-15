Since 1936, Woh Hup has pioneered the crafting of high-quality Asian sauces, bringing the classic flavours of Asian cuisine to kitchens worldwide. With a legacy of dedication and a passion for delicious food, Woh Hup remains a trusted name in culinary excellence. Specialising in Asian classic sauces, Woh Hup Food offers a signature range that includes traditional Southeast Asian favourites such as Shiitake Mushroom Vegetarian Oyster Flavoured Sauce, Oyster Sauce, Hainanese Chicken Rice Paste and Dried Chilli Shrimp Instant Noodles. These localised products empower both home cooks and professional chefs to prepare familiar classics or explore new culinary creations with ease. www.wohhupfood.com

WINNING OVER THE WORLD ON HERITAGE As a global corporate citizen, Heritage Foods Group shares the responsibility to identify and respect what the world demands in terms of taste and flavour. Our products have gone beyond their home shores and are now used in kitchens around the world from the UK to Australia and from Singapore to Scandinavia.

