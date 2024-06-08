The project led by VinUni faculty on antibiotic resistance in Veterinary Medicine has just excellently won the Grand Prize at the Global Healthcare Innovation Competition – Trinity Challenge

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2024 -The Trinity Challenge partnered with MIT Solve this year to focus on the challenge of "Antibiotic Resistance." The program called on global scientists to propose solutions by leveraging big data from low- and middle-income communities (LMICs) to mitigate the impact of antibiotic resistance in bacteria.Winners will receive funding and be connected and mentored by prestigious organizations to implement their solutions in real-world scenarios, creating tangible changes in people's lives.Led by Dr. Phi Thi Linh Giang (Faculty of VinUni College of Business Management) and Dr. Doan Dang Khoa (Faculty of VinUni College of Engineering & Computer Science at VinUniversity), along with Professor Thanh Huong (Helen) Nguyen (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USA), the Farm2Vet platform triumphed over 285 impressive solutions from teams across 57 countries. The team won the £1 million prize (over 32 billion VND) in the 2024 Trinity Challenge.The misuse of antibiotics in livestock to prevent short-term disease outbreaks has exposed farmers to long-term risks of disease and poverty due to Antibiotic Resistance. To address this, Farm2Vet encourages responsible antibiotic use in livestock by providing farmers with instant, easy, and low-cost access to reliable veterinary advice and support. The Farm2Vet database enables farmers to diagnose diseases and receive treatment advice through the platform.Farm2Vet's knowledge base empowers policymakers with early warnings to prevent outbreaks and AMR hotspots, enabling them to design effective biosecurity policies for livestock. Additionally, it connects safe production farms with businesses and consumers to meet global demands for quality and organic food.Faculty of VinUni College of Business Management and former Director of VinUni's Entrepreneurship Lab, sharedPresident of the University Council, VinUniversity, stated:Chair, the Trinity Challenge and UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, said:By focusing on the needs of millions of Vietnamese farmers and hundreds of millions of consumers who demand safe meat, Farm2Vet transcends a simple research initiative. It's a creative project with the potential for significant impact, tackling a critical issue that can transform Vietnamese agriculture. Looking ahead, solutions like Farm2Vet are well-positioned to expand to other countries, benefiting broader communities globally.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is among the top 10 global health threats, which could cause 10 million deaths annually and $3.4 trillion in GDP losses by 2050. Vietnam is currently ranked 11th globally in antibiotic consumption and has one of the highest AMR rates in the world.Hashtag: #VinUni

About VinUniversity

VinUniversity is a private, not-for-profit university established by Vingroup – the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam. VinUni aspires to become a university of excellence with a mission to develop talents for the future. The University has built strategic collaborations with Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania — a choice that speaks to our commitment to excellence, innovation in research and teaching, and to making a difference in the world.



VinUniversity comprises of College of Arts and Sciences; College of Business and Management; College of Engineering and Computer Science; and College of Health Sciences. Every aspect of the University: its curricula, research, faculty, student body, facilities, and campus life, is developed to meet the highest standards set by the world's leading accrediting and ranking organizations, such as ABET, AACSB, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), and Times Higher Education (THE). The institution has also signed collaboration agreements to offer integrated dual degree with leading universities in computer science, engineering, business management and health sciences.





About The Trinity Challenge

The Trinity Challenge (TTC) is a charity supporting the creation of data-driven solutions to help protect against global health threats. The Trinity Challenge was launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which highlighted a global need to be better prepared to tackle healthcare emergencies.



The Trinity Challenge on Antimicrobial Resistance has been made possible through funding from the Ineos Oxford Institute for antimicrobial research, the Institute of Philanthropy empowered by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Patrick J McGovern Foundation, and Wellcome. Some of the world's preeminent institutions are Members & Funders of The Trinity Challenge, including leaders across academe (e.g., University of Oxford), social (e.g., Patrick J. McGovern Foundation) and private sectors (e.g., Amazon Web Services).





