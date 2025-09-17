Representatives of VinFast, V-Green, Green GSM Philippines, and BDO Bank at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the parties.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025The agreement marks the start of a strategic collaboration that will support the three companies' expansion and operations in the Philippine market, making electric vehicles more accessible to Filipino consumers and businesses. It also signifies a broader push to accelerate the country's transition toward cleaner energy.Through this partnership, VinFast Philippines (a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates) will leverage on BDO's comprehensive suite of financial solutions including cash management, consumer banking, leasing, and insurance services and create tailored financing programs for both retail and corporate customers.saidThe partnership extends beyond vehicles. V-Green has already secured approvals to roll out EV charging stations in four SM Supermalls, with further expansion planned across Alfamart outlets, educational institutions, and other strategic locations within the BDO–SM ecosystem.notedMeanwhile, Green GSM Philippines, operator of the country's first all-electric taxi fleet powered by VinFast vehicles, has integrated with BDO's digital banking platform since its launch in June 2025 to support its driver onboarding and expansion.saidsharedTogether, VinFast, V-Green, and Green GSM are building a holistic electric mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, spanning from EV distribution to charging infrastructure development and electric taxi operations. With BDO's financial support and the SM Group's extensive network, this partnership aims to bring meaningful benefits to Filipinos - through expanded mobility and improved transport systems aligned with the country's long-term development goals.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/en





About Green GSM

Green GSM is the Philippines' pioneering all-electric taxi fleet — a game-changing mobility solution championing sustainable, accessible, and eco-friendly urban transport. Powered exclusively by VinFast EVs, Green GSM is committed to reducing carbon emissions while delivering high-performance, reliable service to Filipino commuters.



With driver-first programs, innovative digital booking platforms, and a bold national vision, Green GSM is driving the future of transport — one zero-emission ride at a time. Learn more at www.greengsm.ph



About V-Green



V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation is a pioneering green infrastructure company, committed to building a smart, convenient, and flexible EV charging ecosystem to accelerate the sustainable energy transition in Vietnam and globally. V-Green is expanding into high-potential markets across the region, including Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company offers a diverse portfolio of charging solutions, including home chargers (7.4 kW and 11 kW) and public AC/DC charging stations (ranging from 20 kW to 250 kW). All come equipped with smart management software and LINK connectivity technology to optimize performance and revenue. Learn more: https://vgreen.net/en



About BDO



BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail services such as loan and deposit products, treasury, trust banking, investment banking, private banking, rural banking and microfinance, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, life insurance, property & casualty insurance brokerage, cash cards, credit cards, and online and non-online stock brokerage services. BDO has the country's largest distribution network, with over 1,800 consolidated operating branches and more than 5,800 teller machines nationwide. It also has 15 international offices (including full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore) in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East. The Bank also offers digital banking solutions to make banking easier, faster, and more secure for its clients. BDO ranked as the largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of March 31, 2025. For concerns, please visit any BDO branch near you or reach us through any of the channels listed in the Consumer Assistance page of our website: https://www.bdo.com.ph/consumer-assistance. For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.



BDO is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (https://www.bsp.gov.ph). The BDO, BDO Unibank and other BDO-related trademarks are owned by BDO Unibank, Inc. All Rights Reserved.





