For over 3 decades , the Arabian Automobile Association (AAA) has been the leading provider of 24/7 emergency roadside assistance services across the UAE and GCC . As the region's vehicle population continues to grow, AAA has positioned itself as a trusted partner for motorists , delivering reliable support anytime, anywhere . With a centralized control room , a multilingual team of customer-oriented representatives , and a state-of-the-art fleet ranging from tow trucks to motorcycles, AAA ensures fast, efficient, and professional assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year . Our services are managed with the highest standards of professionalism, technology, and customer care, making AAA the most dependable name in roadside mobility solutions in the Middle East . Learn more at: www.aaaemirates.com

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC — one of Vietnam's largest private conglomerates — is a pure electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer with a mission to make EVs more accessible to all. Its current product lineup includes a range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and electric buses. VinFast is entering its next phase of global growth by rapidly expanding its distribution and dealership network, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and focusing on key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more about VinFast

Ms. Do Hoai Linh, CEO of VinFast Middle East (second from left); Mr. Paul Joseph, Managing Director of AAA (far right), together with representatives of both parties at the MOU signing ceremony.

