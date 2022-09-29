ABU DHABI - The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI), during the 66th General Conference held at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation among the two parties in research and development in the field of nuclear safety. The areas of cooperation include the development of advanced models for the simulation of nuclear reactors among other aspects.

The MoU will contribute to strengthening FANR’s capabilities in carrying out its mandate of regulating the UAE’s nuclear and radiological sectors to ensure the safety of workers, the public, and the environment from radiation hazards.

Over the past decade, FANR and KAERI have been cooperating in various nuclear regulatory matters including nuclear safety, security and safeguards as well as the exchange of operational experiences.