HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ) a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner® in the Leaders' Quadrant of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™: Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). Trend Micro has been named a Leader 19 times in a row since 2002."The endpoint is crucial for business operations. That makes it a valuable asset to protect, and a key target for threat actors as well. As endpoints grow in number and complexity, a unified solution is needed. That's why we provide threat protection, detection, and response through a single platform to enhance security, ensure compliance, and lessen the IT workload." Trend Vision One™ – Endpoint Security extends the capabilities of traditional endpoint security by safeguarding physical endpoints as well as servers, cloud workloads, and virtual machines. It integrates this with extended detection and response (XDR) for proactive security measures, along with third-party integrations including threat intelligence, SIEM, orchestration, build pipeline, attack surface management, and other solutions.According to Gartner, "Leaders demonstrate balanced and consistent progress and effort in relation to all Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision criteria. They offer broad, tightly integrated workspace security capabilities; deep EDR functionality; vendor-delivered service wrappers (such as MDR), and proven management capabilities for enterprise customers. Increasingly, leaders provide holistic XDR platforms that enable customers to consolidate or converge their security tools and incident management capabilities."Hashtag: #trendmicro, #trendvisionone, #visionone, #cybersecurity, #gartner, #magicquadrant, #epp, #endpointprotectionplatform, #endpointsecurity

