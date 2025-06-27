Carried out by AllForexRating.com, the Forex Brokers Award yearly highlights brokers' achievements to help traders navigate the vast ocean of financial services and reward the highest industry performers. This year, Octa received 'The best CFD broker 2025' accolade for its exceptional services in the CFD market.
To empower its clients and promote well-informed and efficient trading, Octa broker continuously improves its proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader. This is a dynamically evolving modern trading solution that seamlessly integrates all stages of the trading journey within a single app. Its key defining features include a market insights feed, a pattern search tool, and a historical performance analytics engine.
OctaVision
A simple yet powerful AI-driven tool, OctaVision allows traders to analyse an individual closed order or a whole trading session. This feature offers a detailed and personalised source of trading feedback and is indispensable as an objective, impersonal mentor. With OctaVision, traders can easily hone their skills, strategies, and practices step by step based on their own historical performance. OctaVision uses plain language to highlight strengths and weaknesses in an individual trader's decision-making approach. By incorporating OctaVision in their backtesting and retrospective session analysis, traders can significantly improve their outcomes.
Pattern Recognition
This recently released AI-powered tool wields a vast database of historical data to find the most relevant technical analysis patterns for a chosen instrument and timeframe. OctaTrader's AI pattern recognition automatically analyses current price dynamics and uses machine learning algorithms to point out actionable trends.
Seamlessly embedded in the Octa app, AI Pattern Recognition currently covers all the tradable assets available on the OctaTrader platform and can be customised to fit the client's trading style.
Space
Space is an expert-curated analytics and educational content feed within the OctaTrader platform.
It allows traders to connect and collaborate while staying up-to-date with the most relevant market trends. By adjusting the individual feed to match the trader's preferences, Space offers bespoke guidance and allows traders to keep abreast of market trends.
Space's real-time market insights include:
- pattern analysis
- technical and fundamental analysis
- educational tips
- quick flow to turn an idea into a trade.
