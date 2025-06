pattern analysis



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Octa, a globally regulated and trusted broker since 2011, was recently named 'The best CFD broker 2025' by the AllForexRating.com portal. Having amassed more than 10 industry awards in 2025 only, Octa is recognised for its quality e-brokerage services and proprietary trading platform OctaTrader.Carried out by AllForexRating.com , the Forex Brokers Award yearly highlights brokers' achievements to help traders navigate the vast ocean of financial services and reward the highest industry performers. This year, Octa received 'The best CFD broker 2025' accolade for its exceptional services in the CFD market.To empower its clients and promote well-informed and efficient trading, Octa broker continuously improves its proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader. This is a dynamically evolving modern trading solution that seamlessly integrates all stages of the trading journey within a single app. Its key defining features include a market insights feed, a pattern search tool, and a historical performance analytics engine.A simple yet powerful AI-driven tool, OctaVision allows traders to analyse an individual closed order or a whole trading session. This feature offers a detailed and personalised source of trading feedback and is indispensable as an objective, impersonal mentor. With OctaVision, traders can easily hone their skills, strategies, and practices step by step based on their own historical performance. OctaVision uses plain language to highlight strengths and weaknesses in an individual trader's decision-making approach. By incorporating OctaVision in their backtesting and retrospective session analysis, traders can significantly improve their outcomes.This recently released AI-powered tool wields a vast database of historical data to find the most relevant technical analysis patterns for a chosen instrument and timeframe. OctaTrader's AI pattern recognition automatically analyses current price dynamics and uses machine learning algorithms to point out actionable trends.Seamlessly embedded in the Octa app, AI Pattern Recognition currently covers all the tradable assets available on the OctaTrader platform and can be customised to fit the client's trading style.Space is an expert-curated analytics and educational content feed within the OctaTrader platform.It allows traders to connect and collaborate while staying up-to-date with the most relevant market trends. By adjusting the individual feed to match the trader's preferences, Space offers bespoke guidance and allows traders to keep abreast of market trends.Octa incrementally improves OctaTrader, painstakingly gathering clients' feedback and releasing fresh updates at least twice a month. According to the broker, 'A reputable industry award from AllForexRating.com reflects Octa's strong reputation in the Forex community.'___Hashtag: #octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities.

In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

