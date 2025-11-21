Taiwan Smart Security Alliance Launches “ACI Defense: Security and Rescue” Brand in Thailand

By applying AI-based image analytics and other intelligent technologies, the alliance offers two major categories of solutions: "Urban Monitoring" and "Disaster Prevention Simulation." Its core products include a real-time crime hotspot analysis system, a 3D disaster simulation platform, anti-terror drone surveillance, and a VR firefighting training platform, which aims to help the partners develop more flexible, integrated solutions and escape the low-margin, single-product export trap.
With support from the Taiwanese government, the alliance has launched a brand website, promoted social media content, and organized high-impact marketing events in Thailand. These efforts have been further strengthened by international media exposure and the establishment of a local demonstration center. Through these initiatives, the alliance has successfully partnered with Thai system integrators to introduce surveillance and security solutions, generating business opportunities valued at around US$3.16 m.Hashtag: #TaiwanInnovativeSoftwareandServicesAssociation
