TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - According to recent statistics from renowned global travel platforms Skyscanner and Expedia, Asian cities have emerged as popular destination for French travelers in the post-pandemic era, among which, Taiwan ranks fifth in search volume. In order to grasp the recovery trend of the European tourism market after the epidemic, Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government has actively positioned the city as a top choice by highlighting its diverse cultural, natural, and international event offerings.In October, the Department invited representatives from renowned European travel agencies for a six-day familiarization tour of Taipei. Participants deeply experienced the city's cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and urban charm, deeming Taipei an excellent destination for immersive travel. Following their visit, the agencies launched exclusive Taipei tour packages on their websites and promoted the city's attractions across social media platforms, generating significant interest among European travelers.To amplify the marketing effects, the Department strategically launched a marketing campaign during the travel peak season following Paris Fashion Week which promotes a video showcasing Taipei's blend of rural and urban scenery at CITADIOM, a trendy department store in Paris. The campaign incorporated keyword-targeted advertising and YouTube video promotions, hoping to reach a large number of European tourists and reinforcing Taipei's image as a premier Asian destination choice.Through the familiarization tour and innovative advertising and marketing strategies, Taipei's tourism appeal in the European market has been greatly enhanced. Multiple European travel agencies have reported a surge in inquiries about Taipei, with several group tours already confirmed to visit the city to experience the diverse charm of city of Taipei, its nature and cuisine.Hashtag: #DepartmentofInformationandTourismTaipeiCityGovernment

