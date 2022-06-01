Activity in Sweden's manufacturing sector accelerated in May, with the purchasing managers index (PMI) rising to 55.2 points from a slightly downwardly revised 54.9 points the previous month, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Wednesday.

"The index shows that the Swedish industry continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace, but it is too early to say there is no risk of further declines due of the uncertain global economic outlook at the same time as monetary policy is being tightened," Swedbank economist Jorgen Kennemar said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)



Reuters